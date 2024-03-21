At Valspar Championship, one round brings nothing but joy for Korn Ferry Tour's Kevin Roy

Where to start? Maybe where he did, with a 27-foot birdie at the par-5 11th, or the great par save he canned on the par-4 15th. There were the back-to-back 20-footers he ran in on 17 and 18 to turn at 3-under and the 8-footer and 19-footer he coaxed in at Nos. 1 and 3 after he turned to keep pushing forward. He must have bored by the sixth, or just wanting to show off. There, he chipped in. Birdie.