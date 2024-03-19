Xander Schauffele laments another close call, but has the wisdom to accept it

As Schauffele readies to tee it up at this week's Valspar Championship, the fourth leg of the Florida Swing, he chooses not to look back at last week's PLAYERS to play the “what if” game. It would be easily done. What if, after only one over-par hole among his first 67 holes last week (a double on Thursday), he did not incur back-to-back Sunday bogeys at 14 and 15? What if he coaxed in a 6-foot birdie putt that had too much borrow and missed high after hitting the tee shot he needed at the island green? What if he hadn’t smashed a tee shot through the fairway, and into an unpredictable fate in the pine straw, at the finishing hole, where a birdie could have forced a playoff?