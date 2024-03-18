Sean Martin takes closer look at what makes Scottie Scheffler's PLAYERS win so special

In his post-victory press conference, Scottie talked again about how she keeps him grounded: "At the end of the day, I think it all goes back to the support system at home," he said. "I really do have a great support system. I'm very thankful for it. I have a great wife, and if I started taking my trophies and putting them all over the house and walking in all big-time, I think she would smack me on the side of the head and tell me to get over myself pretty quickly. Winning golf tournaments doesn't give me any brownie points at home, so I just try and do my best."