Valspar Championship Monday qualifier unites two PGA TOUR careers

Danielson’s pro golf journey featured a start-and-stop cadence, often battling his left knee, before things came to a head during the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He had earned a spot in the three-event Finals (with 25 PGA TOUR cards available) on the strength of two top-15s in four TOUR starts that season, and he opened with a respectable even-par 71 at the Finals-opening Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Then, after eight holes of the second round, he got to the point where he couldn’t finish his downswing, unable to shift his weight to his front foot due to his left knee. He withdrew, then took a cortisone shot before the next week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (missing the cut), and he tried again to play the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, but the knee refused to cooperate. He withdrew after an opening-round 78, his final competitive start as a touring professional.