Five PLAYERS first-timers who could factor

“I definitely didn’t expect (the photo) to be run with that much,” Knapp laughed Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass. “That’s the one thing I wanted to make clear to everybody, the only statement I wanted to make, is that I’m not a bouncer that decided to play golf; I’ve been playing since I was 3 years old, I competed at UCLA for national championships; professionally, I haven’t had a lot of success – I had some wins in Canada and I’ve been alright, just haven’t been able to figure it out quite yet, and just kind of matured and got better.