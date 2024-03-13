Camilo Villegas: The light and the dark

When I was little, there was no better place on earth than Club Campestre. It was one of two private golf clubs in the area, and my dad was a member there. I want to tell you about this place, because all of it — its beauty, its light, its joy — it’s in me. It always will be. I have these vivid memories of playing golf, soccer, tennis. Of swimming, running, laughing — just living, really, under the Colombian sun. There was water skiing, and horses to ride. There were endless things to do. It was a magical place. And on Saturdays and Sundays, my dad would go play with his friends. He’d hand me his 2-iron (which he couldn’t hit anyway) and let me carry it around the course behind him. I wasn’t even old enough to have the strength to swing it. But I took it everywhere with me those weekends. Through the trees, into the bunkers, back into the fairway. I’d watch him and his friends hit balls that seemed like they landed miles away. And before I ever swung a club, I fell in love with golf.