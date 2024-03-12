Adam Scott reflects on breakthrough PLAYERS 2004 win

I was feeling pretty good after making birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 and it was around the 14th hole when I saw Padraig Harrington had posted a number in the clubhouse and I think I was two strokes in front at that time. All of a sudden, things became a bit more difficult. Getting into the clubhouse in any big championship is tough and after I bogeyed the 14th, the pressure started to build because I was only one or two ahead. On the par-5 16th hole, I had a good pitch shot in but I was really nervous with the putt because it felt like this is one you should make and be three ahead with a couple to play. I unfortunately missed the birdie chance and that created a lot of pressure going into the 17th and 18th.