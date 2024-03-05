'Full Swing' Season 2 delves into new territory

The second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix docuseries dropped on March 6, and viewers will find a series more willing to take chances after playing it safe in its debut season. Vox chief creative officer Chad Mumm, the man behind the popular Netflix show, spoke after the first series launched of how pleased he was that players were happy with their portrayal in the documentary. Some of that may have been necessary to build trust, but Season 2 is a braver, deeper dive that seems less concerned with its subjects’ opinions. The creators embrace a more authentic sort of storytelling, providing the viewer with a more textured look behind the scenes.