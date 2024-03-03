Erik van Rooyen has outside shot at Cognizant Classic title after closing 63

That van Rooyen got himself in that position was a testament to his short memory and a hot ball-striking start. He opened the round with a 7-foot birdie on the par-4 first, then drained birdie putts of 10, 13, 9, 12 and 6 feet on the next five holes. The streak ended at the seventh. Van Rooyen hit his approach on the 237-yard par-3 to 22 feet but missed the putt on the low side. He hit his closest approach of the day on the par-4 eighth, sticking his second shot to within 4 feet for another easy birdie. When the horn blew, van Rooyen was in the middle of the 12th fairway, 8-under for the day.