The five players with most at stake Sunday at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

The 42-year-old found it at the right time. After missing his first three cuts of the season, Skinns comfortably made the weekend and held his own on Saturday, firing a bogey-free 66 to finish 13-under and in a tie for the lead. Skinns is in an ideal position to notch his first top-25 in 32 career TOUR starts. A strong final round could secure Skinns a higher spot in the reshuffle, which will take place after the Valero Texas Open. He’s eyeing much more than just keeping his head above water. Skinns could make a late-career breakthrough with a special Sunday. A third-place finish or better would put him in a good position to qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Swing 5. A win would make Skinns (42 years, 1 month, 2 days) the seventh-oldest first-time winner on the PGA TOUR and oldest since Greg Chalmers (42 years, 8 months, 23 days) won the 2016 Barracuda Championship.