The five players with most at stake Sunday at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
The stage is set for the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. PGA National is known to produce drama, with the tournament regularly hanging in the balance as the leaders head to "The Bear Trap" on Sunday afternoon. The leaderboard through 54 holes is ripe with contenders to follow form.
Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat share the lead at 13-under, with a three-shot gap between the rest of the chasers. Easier course conditions have yielded lower scores at the event this year, but with final round pressure and possible inclement weather looming on Sunday, anything is on the table.
A weak cold front is forecast to drop into southern Florida on Sunday, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be shower chances all day with the threat of thunderstorms during the afternoon and winds up to 15mph.
“It can definitely go the wrong way. It's a course where you could play really good and just shoot bad, and you can't really fake it around here,” said Min Woo Lee, who is one of five pursuers tied for fourth at 10-under.
As a primer for the final 18 holes of the Cognizant Classic, here is a look at five players to follow that have the most at stake
1. Shane Lowry
Unfinished business has kept Lowry coming back to PGA National. The popular Ryder Cupper had the tournament in his grasp in 2022, but as he stood on the tee at the 72nd hole that afternoon, dark skies opened and rain pelted down. Sepp Straka was in the fairway some 330 yards ahead, his tee shot unimpeded by the elements, a mid-iron in his hand at the closing par 5, where he made a clinching birdie to win. Lowry made par, and it was over. Lowry called it “as bad a break as I’ve got in a while.”
“I always say golf never owes you anything,” Lowry said. “I came up short that day. I've come up short before. I've been on the better end of things before. You just go out there and do your best and what will be will be sort of thing.”
The Irishman is back in contention again, 13-under and in a tie for the lead through three rounds of the Cognizant Classic. Lowry’s Sunday implications go beyond exacting revenge, though. Lowry missed the FedExCup Playoffs last year, which, to this point, has kept him out of the 2024 Signature Events. A top finish could qualify him for the Aon Swing 5. He would likely need a third-place finish or better to qualify. A win would rectify it entirely and give Lowry his first PGA TOUR title since the 2019 Open Championship.
2. David Skinns
Skinns earned his way back to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour last season but was running the risk of a quick return. With the first reshuffle coming in about a month, Skinns had yet to earn a single FedExCup point and risked getting buried in the priority ranking if he did not pick up his game.
The 42-year-old found it at the right time. After missing his first three cuts of the season, Skinns comfortably made the weekend and held his own on Saturday, firing a bogey-free 66 to finish 13-under and in a tie for the lead. Skinns is in an ideal position to notch his first top-25 in 32 career TOUR starts. A strong final round could secure Skinns a higher spot in the reshuffle, which will take place after the Valero Texas Open. He’s eyeing much more than just keeping his head above water. Skinns could make a late-career breakthrough with a special Sunday. A third-place finish or better would put him in a good position to qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Swing 5. A win would make Skinns (42 years, 1 month, 2 days) the seventh-oldest first-time winner on the PGA TOUR and oldest since Greg Chalmers (42 years, 8 months, 23 days) won the 2016 Barracuda Championship.
“I've just been waiting a long time to be in this spot,” Skinns said. “It's more I'm excited to be here. I'm trying to make every moment as good as it can be. I'm just really excited.”
3. Bud Cauley
A Saturday 74 hindered Cauley’s hopes of hoisting the Cognizant Classic trophy, but there is still plenty to play for the 33-year-old on Sunday. Making just his second start after missing three-plus years due to numerous injuries, a top result would mark another meaningful step in Cauley’s comeback.
The Alabama alum had struggled to overcome complications after a 2018 car accident. He suffered six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung and a fractured left leg. Cauley returned to the PGA TOUR in the fall of 2018 and played two full TOUR seasons, keeping his card both years. But his right side began to hurt again in the fall of 2020, causing him to step away.
This year’s WM Phoenix Open was Cauley’s first start back on TOUR. He made the cut and finished 65th. Holding up in the heat of contention was his next step. It was an up-and-down performance Saturday. Cauley entered the day with a one-shot lead but shot 74 to fall backward. He made three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on the 11th.
At 8-under, five shots back of the leaders, Cauley still has a path to victory. The more likely path might be Signature Event eligibility. Like Lowry and Skinns, Cauley likely needs a top-three finish to qualify. He is currently two shots back of fourth. That would be a remarkable rise for Cauley, who contemplated if he would ever play a TOUR event again.
“To be back here playing and playing well, it's nice,” Cauley said Friday. “It just makes me that much more happy that I kept after it and didn't stop trying.”
4. Min Woo Lee
Lee felt the weight of his own expectations to start the 2024 PGA TOUR season. While he captured the golf world’s hearts with his flashy apparel and witty social media persona, that never led to more internal pressure. His two worldwide wins this fall were when Lee’s aspirations started to grow.
Under that lens, Lee’s start to the PGA TOUR season has been underwhelming. He hasn’t missed a cut in three events but also hasn’t notched a top-20. That, and more, is within grasp at the Cognizant Classic.
A third-round 66 vaulted Lee into a tie for fourth at 10-under, his best 54-hole position on TOUR since he was in the final pairing with Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 PLAYERS Championship. Plenty of hype has been put on Lee since that breakthrough performance at TPC Sawgrass. He can ratify a lot of it with a come-from-behind victory at PGA National.
“I think I'm a great player, and I feel like I could come out here and win,” Lee said.
There are incentives to play for outside of a win. Like the others, Lee likely needs a third-place finish or better to jump into the Aon Swing 5. Lee has yet to play a Signature Event this season. He also has a reason to keep his world ranking as high as possible. Currently sitting No. 42, the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking through the Cognizant Classic will qualify for THE PLAYERS Championship.
5. Rory McIlroy
A disastrous triple bogey on the par-4 16th on Saturday may ultimately be McIlroy’s undoing, but if there’s someone to make a charge and challenge the trio of co-leaders, it would be the world No. 2.
McIlroy, 7-under and six shots back, is chasing history at the Cognizant Classic. With a win, he would extend his streak of consecutive winning seasons to seven. No active PGA TOUR member has more than a four-year streak. McIlroy can also tighten the race for world No. 1, a spot Scottie Scheffler has held since the 2023 PGA Championship. With a win, McIlroy would need to finish ahead of Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. McIlroy last held world No. 1 in February 2023.
McIlroy got within two shots of the lead during the back-nine of the third round at PGA National before falling victim to the "Bear Trap." McIlroy bogeyed the par-3 15th and then made a mess of 16. An errant approach shot banged off the stands behind the green and into the water. McIlroy attempted to hit his third shot from the water but couldn’t advance the ball, leading to a triple-bogey 7.