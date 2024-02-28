Ryan Palmer reminisces on cusp of 500th PGA TOUR start

On the cusp of his 500th career PGA TOUR start at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palmer thanked his wife, Jennifer, for making it possible. He laughed at how the pro-forma post-round beer in his younger days became the post-round gym workout today. He described in vivid detail his first TOUR win, at the end of his 2004 rookie season, at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World.