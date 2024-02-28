Camilo Villegas voted PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council Chairman

Villegas, 42, joined the PGA TOUR at the start of the 2006 season and recorded his first two career wins in consecutive starts during the 2008 FedExCup Playoffs (BMW Championship, TOUR Championship). Most recently, he won the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, earning his first PGA TOUR win in more than nine years and securing exempt status on TOUR through 2025. A native of Medellin, Villegas became the first player from Colombia to compete in the Presidents Cup when he qualified for the International Team in 2009, and he later served as a captain’s assistant for Trevor Immelman in 2022. The winner of the event in 2010, he is one of 10 past champions in the field at this week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.