Lucas Glover withdraws from WM Phoenix Open after misreading tee time text
Replaced in field by Ryo Hisatsune
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Lucas Glover was in his hotel room when a WM Phoenix Open official called Thursday morning to say he had one minute to make his first-round tee time.
Glover, who realized he had misread a text message on his phone, withdrew and was replaced in the field by first alternate Ryo Hisatsune.
“I’m kicking myself but laughing at the same time,” Glover told Golf Channel.
The mix-up meant Hisatsune would join Nico Echavarria and Tom Hoge in the threesome that went off at 8:26 a.m. local time.
Glover, 44, was coming off a T58 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has had a slow start to this season after a scorching summer of 2023 that revived his career. Using a new broomstick putter, he caught fire and won the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in consecutive weeks.
He finished 18th in the FedExCup to earn a spot in every Signature Event in 2024.