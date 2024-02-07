Rory McIlroy commits to Genesis Scottish Open

He authored a vintage performance at last year’s Genesis Scottish Open, making two birdies in a stiff wind to clip Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre by a shot. At the par-3 17th hole, where many players were having trouble holding the green, McIlroy hit a 5-iron to 4 1/2 feet and converted the birdie putt. At the par-4 finishing hole, which was playing dead into the wind and had seen just two birdies all day, McIlroy scalded a 2-iron that stopped just over 10 feet from the pin, then rolled in the putt for his 24th and most recent PGA TOUR victory.