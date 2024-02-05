‘I knew I was the favorite’: Mark Calcavecchia reflects on third win at TPC Scottsdale

Editor’s Note: In 27 career WM Phoenix Open starts, Mark Calcavecchia won three titles and finished in the top 10 six other times, but it wasn’t as if he did a lot of practicing and playing at TPC Scottsdale. Calcavecchia, a former resident of Ahwataukee, a Phoenix suburb, spent most of his time working on his game at nearby Desert Mountain Club. It only seemed like Calcavecchia had mastered TPC Scottsdale. Seventy-two of his 92 career rounds at the Tom Weiskopf-designed course were par or better, but none was better than his second-round 60 in the 2001 tournament, and none of his other WM Phoenix Open starts compared to his triumph two days later. Calcavecchia was simply dominant during his four rounds at the 2001 event, a tournament he has watched grow and grow and, well, grow into what it is today. The 13-time PGA TOUR winner, who has picked up an additional four PGA TOUR Champions titles, reflects on his week in the desert 23 years ago when everything about his game came together at once.