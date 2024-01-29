Michael Herrera wins APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational

As a child, Herrera and his family frequently drove by the Cottonwood Golf Center, a nine-hole municipal golf course less than 90 miles from Torrey Pines, on their way to and from their local shopping mall. Each time passing the facility, Herrera pestered his father, Hugo Leonel Herrera, to let him give golf a try. Once his father gave in, Michael instantly fell in love with the game and flourished as part of the First Tee program. After competing in the Farmers Insurance Open last year as a sponsor exemption, Herrera was once again surrounded by family and friends as he earned a hard-fought victory at the Farmers Insurance Invitational.