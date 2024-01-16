PGA TOUR partners with GolfForever as Official Golf Fitness System
Digital golf fitness, wellness system helps users looking to improve their game, lifestyle
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and GolfForever announced Tuesday a multi-year Official Marketing Partnership that designates GolfForever as the “Official Golf Fitness System” and “Official Golf Strength and Flexibility System” of the PGA TOUR through 2027. GolfForever is a personalized golf fitness and wellness system designed to give all golfers, regardless of age or skill level, the same world-class workout and recovery programs as the best players in the world.
“Promoting an active and healthy lifestyle is a core value of the PGA TOUR, and we are proud to partner with GolfForever as they bring many of the exercise and recovery programs our players have grown to love into the homes of our fans,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, Corporate Partnerships. “We are pleased to welcome GolfForever and its training and pain-relief program into our TOUR family as an Official Marketing Partner.”
Using an intuitive app personalized for each user, the GolfForever Training System optimizes flexibility, strength and movement patterns to help golfers safely improve their swing. Founded in 2019 by Dr. Jeremy James, a leading specialist in chronic back pain, GolfForever’s at-home training system is currently used by thousands of everyday golfers and hundreds of PGA TOUR and LPGA golfers, including world No. 1 and six-time PGA TOUR winner Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson, world No. 12 Tom Kim, 12-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Leonard and four-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Palmer.
GolfForever is the first golf-specific training program to embrace the approach of home exercise equipment paired with streaming instruction that customizes each golfer’s exercise routines specifically for them, based on a proprietary strength and flexibility test. The GolfForever Swing Trainer, highlighted by its asymmetrical resistance training bar that can be anchored easily at home, the gym or the course, is a three-in-one training tool that additionally creates premium resistance bands with handles and a D3 swing weight-optimized heavy warmup club. All three uses, driven by guided instruction from golf fitness and medical experts in the GolfForever app, directly benefit the strength, mobility and movement patterns in your golf swing.
“Our mission with GolfForever is to provide everyone with the same tools and education as the world’s best players on the PGA TOUR so they can play golf at their highest potential, for as long as they play the game,” said James, who also serves as GolfForever’s CEO. “This partnership will have a monumental impact on our mission and allow us to help more golfers than ever get stronger, more flexible and play golf pain-free late into life. We’re excited to grow this relationship over the next four years and make a significant impact on the PGA TOUR and the game of golf.”
The agreement will see GolfForever engage across the PGA TOUR landscape, including through digital activations and creative content as well as at PGA TOUR tournaments. The partnership will showcase GolfForever’s workout and recovery program as a safe and effective way for users to improve their bodies, better their games and stay pain- and injury-free.