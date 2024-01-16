PGA TOUR partners with GolfForever as Official Golf Fitness System

Using an intuitive app personalized for each user, the GolfForever Training System optimizes flexibility, strength and movement patterns to help golfers safely improve their swing. Founded in 2019 by Dr. Jeremy James, a leading specialist in chronic back pain, GolfForever’s at-home training system is currently used by thousands of everyday golfers and hundreds of PGA TOUR and LPGA golfers, including world No. 1 and six-time PGA TOUR winner Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson, world No. 12 Tom Kim, 12-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Leonard and four-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Palmer.



GolfForever is the first golf-specific training program to embrace the approach of home exercise equipment paired with streaming instruction that customizes each golfer’s exercise routines specifically for them, based on a proprietary strength and flexibility test. The GolfForever Swing Trainer, highlighted by its asymmetrical resistance training bar that can be anchored easily at home, the gym or the course, is a three-in-one training tool that additionally creates premium resistance bands with handles and a D3 swing weight-optimized heavy warmup club. All three uses, driven by guided instruction from golf fitness and medical experts in the GolfForever app, directly benefit the strength, mobility and movement patterns in your golf swing.