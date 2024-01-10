Chan Kim's Hawaiian roots: From midnight range sessions to $1 rounds

Kim arrives at Ala Wai minutes after concluding a press conference at Waialae, fielding questions from local reporters, one of which covered him as a star high school golfer. He’s here to return to his roots and look back before looking forward. Kim, 6-foot-2 with sharp black hair and an easy smile, strolls through the open-air foyer that separates the parking lot from the course, recalling Saturdays he’d arrive at 4:30 a.m., hoping that an early tee time would open so that he could squeeze in 36 holes. The junior program offered a 20-play punch card for $20. It was pink, he remembers. There’d be a backup on the par-5 third tee, sometimes as many as four groups, and he’d find a shady spot under a tree for a snack. He strolls down the range – squares of hitting mats in stations divided by plywood – and points to stalls 38-40. That’s where his high school team would practice; the team consisted of just three boys and a girl. His high school assistant coach comes over to say hello (unplanned). Uyehara is here (planned), reminiscing how Kim reworked his grip in his early teenage years to mitigate his slice.