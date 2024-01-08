Max Homa laughs off PGA TOUR record 477-yard drive
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
A day after he uncorked a PGA TOUR record 477-yard drive at The Sentry, raising eyebrows across the golf world, Max Homa laughed off the accomplishment.
“For it being uphill into the wind with no roll I was pretty proud of this one,” Homa wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Homa, 33, does not pride himself on being long off the tee. The six-time PGA TOUR winner was 62nd in driving distance last season, averaging 304.8 yards. He was just 41st in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee, but for one shot, with optimal conditions, he made history.
As his tongue-in-cheek post alluded to, his epic drive took place at a course where 400-plus-yard drives have numbered in the hundreds, and the downhill, 525-yard par-4 seventh hole was playing straight downwind. Everything that could go right went right. And by the time his ball stopped rolling, he was left with just 44 yards for his second shot, which he knocked to just inside 4 feet from the pin before burying the birdie putt.
Similarly gargantuan tee shots, plus perfect conditions tee-to-green, made for low scoring at The Sentry, which Chris Kirk won with a four-round total of 29-under par. The scoring average of 66.66 (6.34-under) on Sunday set the PGA TOUR record for lowest single-round average on record, obliterating the previous low (5.72-under, The American Express, Indian Wells Country Club, 2003).
Still, none of that can take away from the fact that Homa, who shot a final-round 66 to finish T14, now holds bragging rights for the longest recorded drive in PGA TOUR competition. He beat, by 1 yard, the previous longest of the ShotLink era (since 1983), by Davis Love III also at Kapalua, on the downhill, par-5 18th hole.
Longest Drives: PGA TOUR in ShotLink era
|Player
|Year
|Event
|Round
|Hole
|Distance (in yards)
|Max Homa
|2024
|The Sentry
|3
|7
|477
|Davis Love III
|2004
|The Sentry
|4
|18
|476
|Jeff Sluman
|2003
|The American Express
|2
|14
|473
|Cameron Young
|2024
|The Sentry
|3
|7
|470
|Charley Hoffman
|2009
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|1
|467
Three of the top five longest drives in TOUR history have come at The Sentry.