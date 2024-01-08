Max Homa laughs off PGA TOUR record 477-yard drive

As his tongue-in-cheek post alluded to, his epic drive took place at a course where 400-plus-yard drives have numbered in the hundreds, and the downhill, 525-yard par-4 seventh hole was playing straight downwind. Everything that could go right went right. And by the time his ball stopped rolling, he was left with just 44 yards for his second shot, which he knocked to just inside 4 feet from the pin before burying the birdie putt.