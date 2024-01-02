David Duval remembers his dominant nine-stroke win at Kapalua in 1999

After hitting a nice drive up the middle of the fairway on the closing hole, I hit a 3-wood approach on the green to what I would call roughly 20 feet, maybe 22 feet. I had that left for an eagle. A lag putt would give me a two-putt birdie, yet 25 years later, I can say now that I wanted to make that eagle putt as much as I wanted to make any putt ever. An eagle at the last would have given me a 10-stroke win, a double-digit victory. Nine is a great margin, but it’s not 10, and I had never had one of those. To me, a 10-shot win is total dominance, a beatdown.