Viktor Hovland's never-ending pursuit of improvement still persists while on top of golf world

In February, the duo tackled Hovland’s chipping, which had long been the glaring weakness of his game. In his first four seasons on the PGA TOUR, he didn’t finish higher than 124th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green. In 2022, he ranked 191st out of 193 qualified players. The best players can’t have that big of a hole in their game. Hovland knew it. So when Mayo came to him with a possible -- but radical -- solution, Hovland was all ears. Mayo convinced Hovland to hit down on the ball more steeply, going against the teaching wisdom of the day.