Luke Donald to run it back as European Ryder Cup captain for 2025

Regardless of the U.S. captain, Donald and Team Europe likely face a stiffer test this time around on American soil. The home team has won eight of the last nine Ryder Cups. The only exception – the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah,” where Europe overcame a four-point deficit on Sunday to win 14.5-13.5. Donald was a player on that team and went 2-2-0 for the week, including a pivotal Sunday Singles victory to help spur the comeback. Still, the last time the Ryder Cup was held in the U.S., the Americans won 19-9, the largest margin of victory since the points structure changed in 1979.