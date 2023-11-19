Paul Azinger, NBC Sports part ways as contract ends
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Paul Azinger will no longer be the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports after five years. His last event with the network was the Ryder Cup back in September.
“With the golf and media landscapes now in a more challenging environment, Azinger and NBC will part ways as their current contract ends,” according to a statement from his manager.
Azinger played for three decades on the PGA TOUR, claiming 17 worldwide wins as a professional, including 12 PGA TOUR victories and the 1993 PGA Championship. After recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he returned to competition and later won an emotional victory at the 2000 Sony Open in Hawaii. Azinger played on four U.S. Ryder Cup teams and captained the 2008 team to victory at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.
Azinger began his broadcasting career in 2005, working for the last 18 years with multiple networks. He began with ABC/ESPN in a groundbreaking role sharing lead analyst duties with Nick Faldo alongside host Mike Tirico. He continued his career with FOX Sports as their lead golf analyst for the U.S. Open. Azinger also spent time working with the BBC at the Masters Tournament for six years, sharing their booth with Hall of Fame member Peter Aliss.