Paul Azinger, NBC Sports part ways as contract ends

Azinger began his broadcasting career in 2005, working for the last 18 years with multiple networks. He began with ABC/ESPN in a groundbreaking role sharing lead analyst duties with Nick Faldo alongside host Mike Tirico. He continued his career with FOX Sports as their lead golf analyst for the U.S. Open. Azinger also spent time working with the BBC at the Masters Tournament for six years, sharing their booth with Hall of Fame member Peter Aliss.