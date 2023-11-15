PGA TOUR revolutionizes data capture with solar-powered ShotLink at The RSM Classic

The PGA TOUR sets up six tripod masts with multiple sensors on each to capture ShotLink data and video on a single par 4: three around the green, one on the tee box and one on each side of the fairway. These sensors are supported by a tripod with a battery underneath. Rather than having to run cables to and from each tripod, this new solar solution gives the TOUR the ability to power each unit and seamlessly collect, transfer, and backup all of this data. Using solar power cuts down on the amount of cables and generators needed to fuel this system.