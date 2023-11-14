Chris Kirk named recipient of PGA TOUR Courage Award

"That was why I was kind of public and open and honest about (battling alcoholism), just because it felt great just to say here's who I am and take it or leave it. But then as the years have gone on, ... a lot of people have reached out on social media and through friends of friends. I've had probably 30 or 40, maybe 50 stories that I've heard directly of people that have said things along the lines of, 'I saw you do this and I figured if you could do it, ... if you could shut everything down and do what you had to do to get yourself better, then why couldn't I?'"