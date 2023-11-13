Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover join Atlanta Drive GC

Horschel has seven PGA TOUR wins in his career since turning pro in 2009. His career highlights include winning the 2014 FedExCup and 2014 TOUR Championship at East Lake. His most recent victories include the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on the PGA TOUR, as well as the 2021 BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. He is consistently ranked one of the top golfers in the world and represented Team USA in the 2022 Presidents Cup. A native and lifetime resident of Northwest Florida, Horschel played collegiately and was a multiple All-American and SEC Player of the Year at the University of Florida.