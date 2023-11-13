Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover join Atlanta Drive GC
4 Min Read
The trio joins Justin Thomas to complete inaugural Atlanta Drive GC roster
ATLANTA – Atlanta Drive Golf Club (GC) announced Monday that Patrick Cantlay, currently the fifth-ranked player in the world, seven-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel and six-time PGA TOUR winner Lucas Glover have joined the team representing Atlanta in TGL, the new tech-forward, primetime team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR.
The trio joins Justin Thomas to complete the inaugural Atlanta Drive GC roster.
“This is a special day for Atlanta Drive GC and AMB Sports and Entertainment,” said Dick Sullivan, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore and executive overseeing Atlanta Drive GC. “With these elite players joining Justin Thomas as the members of our team, we have put together a player roster that illustrates what we want Atlanta Drive GC to be – competitive, consistent and always in contention to win.”
A native of Long Beach, California, Cantlay first came on the golf scene by putting together one of the most prolific amateur careers in golf’s rich history, including 54 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked amateur in the world. In 2019, Cantlay first broke into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). In testament to his consistency, Cantlay has been a staple in the top 10 since that time and is currently ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
He has eight official PGA TOUR victories and has represented the United States in four consecutive team events, including the winning U.S. Ryder Cup (2020) and Presidents Cup (2019 and 2022) teams. In four career appearances in those two storied events, which have formats similar to TGL, Cantlay has amassed an impressive overall record of 11-5-1 (wins-losses-halves), including an unblemished 4-0 record in singles.
Cantlay’s career highlights include winning the 2021 FedExCup which included back-to-back wins at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship at Atlanta’s fabled East Lake Golf Club. That same season, Cantlay earned PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors.
“I could not be more excited to join Atlanta Drive GC and represent Atlanta in TGL,” says Cantlay. “The city of Atlanta has a rich golf history and being able to bring a new and innovative golf product to its incredible fans is an honor. I know having the support of Mr. Blank and his world-class team will be an advantage for us as we compete to win championships for the city of Atlanta and the awesome golf fans across the southeast.”
Horschel has seven PGA TOUR wins in his career since turning pro in 2009. His career highlights include winning the 2014 FedExCup and 2014 TOUR Championship at East Lake. His most recent victories include the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on the PGA TOUR, as well as the 2021 BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. He is consistently ranked one of the top golfers in the world and represented Team USA in the 2022 Presidents Cup. A native and lifetime resident of Northwest Florida, Horschel played collegiately and was a multiple All-American and SEC Player of the Year at the University of Florida.
“It’s an honor to join Atlanta Drive GC and represent a great organization, city and fan base,” Horschel said.
“I’ve been fortunate to develop a relationship with Mr. Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment over the years – I love their passion to be the best at everything they do both on and off the field. They are bringing this same energy and enthusiasm to Atlanta Drive GC. I look forward to competing alongside my teammates in this innovative new format and creating a new legacy of success for Atlanta. I can’t wait to get started!”
Glover, a native of Greenville, SC, who has been on the PGA TOUR since 2004, has amassed six career wins and 28 top-five finishes. In 2009, he won the U.S. Open at the fabled Bethpage Black GC in New York, which propelled him into the top 20 of the OWGR. In August, he won the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in back-to-back weeks, defeating new teammate Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Glover played collegiately at Clemson where he was as a three-time All American.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the Atlanta Drive GC for the first-ever season of TGL,” Glover said. “I’m eagerly anticipating the team competition, set in a unique and exciting environment. This promises to be a fantastic experience for both longtime fans and, hopefully, the new enthusiasts it will introduce to the sport.”