Tom Kim victory at Shriners Children’s Open underscores fierce youth movement

The long-hitting phenom, who won an NCAA Championship as a freshman and received a rare special invitation to the Masters, will have a PGA TOUR card awaiting at the conclusion of this college season (he can also defer the status until after his senior season). He wowed some of the game’s biggest names with his prodigious length at Augusta National, then was low amateur at the U.S. Open (T39). For good measure, he became the first player since 1987 to go 4-0 at a road Walker Cup.