Eleven-time PGA TOUR winner Andy Bean dies at 70

It should be no surprise Bean was an almost immediate star once he turned pro and made it to the PGA TOUR, as he was a dominant force in college golf. Bean didn’t travel far to attend school, heading to the University of Florida where he was a key ingredient on a powerhouse Gator team that also included future PGA TOUR players Gary Koch, Phil Hancock and Woody Blackburn, as well as Ridley, the current Augusta National Golf Club chairman. Florida went on to win the 1973 Southeastern Conference Championship and then punctuated that title with an NCAA Championship victory. Individually, Bean won five tournaments in college on his way to three consecutive All-American honors, starting in 1973. He graduated in 1975 and qualified for the TOUR while still a student at Florida.