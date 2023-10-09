FedExCup Fall update: Henrik Norlander, Ben Griffin among biggest movers from Sanderson Farms Championship

Ben Griffin led entering the final round at the Sanderson Farms and had a putt on the 72nd to earn him his first PGA TOUR victory. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. The T2 finish in Mississippi did, however, leap him into the top spot for the current FedExCup Fall standings. Griffin sees himself at No. 51 and the first person in the Next 10. Those ranked from Nos. 51-60 after The RSM Classic earn spots into two Signature Events early next year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.