FedExCup Fall update: Henrik Norlander, Ben Griffin among biggest movers from Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
With one Swede making the headlines last week in Rome, Italy, at the Ryder Cup, there were two this time around in Jackson, Mississippi. Henrik Norlander, the 26-year-old from Danderyd, Sweden, pushed hard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, along with his fellow countryman Ludvig Åberg. Both were hoping for a first PGA TOUR victory but ultimately fell short in a five-man playoff to Luke List at The Country Club of Jackson. Yet, the T2 finish in the Magnolia state helped position Norlander inside the top 125 for the FedExCup Fall.
The Swede jumped from No. 142 to 120th in the FedExCup Fall standings despite a buckle down the final stretch that looked like it could fault his chances of making it in the 125. A fortuitous bounce at the par-4 17th, directing an errant drive back into the fairway, put Norlander back on track and finished par-par to make up the quintet of players at 18 under.
Henrik Norlander ties lead with birdie on No. 11 at Sanderson Farms
Norlander is part of the many Scandinavian players with good form on the PGA TOUR. Norwegian Viktor Hovland claimed this year’s FedExCup and fellow Swede Vincent Norrman won the Barbasol Championship earlier in the year. Åberg is still searching for his first TOUR title but earned his first professional victory on the DP World Tour at the Omega European Masters.
Signature Event watch
Ben Griffin led entering the final round at the Sanderson Farms and had a putt on the 72nd to earn him his first PGA TOUR victory. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. The T2 finish in Mississippi did, however, leap him into the top spot for the current FedExCup Fall standings. Griffin sees himself at No. 51 and the first person in the Next 10. Those ranked from Nos. 51-60 after The RSM Classic earn spots into two Signature Events early next year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
Once a mortgage loan officer, Griffin finished 62nd in the FedExCup standings for the 22-23 FedExCup season and has already clinched top-125 eligibility for the 2024 season. He missed out on making it to the BMW Championship and securing a spot in next year's Signature Events. Griffin came close to winning last year during the fall with a T3 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He held the 54-hole lead with eventual leader Seamus Power.
Mark Hubbard also made the move into the Signature Event spots and the Next 10 with a T6 finish at the Sanderson Farms. Rounds of 69-68-67 and 67 had Hubbard finishing one shot off a playoff at The Country Club of Jackson. The San Jose State University alum climbed from 65th to No. 59 on the FedExCup Fall standings. Hubbard finished 67th in the 2022-23 FedExCup standings.
Mark Hubbard makes pivotal eagle on No. 14 at Sanderson Farms
Other movers …
Luke List with the win moves from 119 to 61. Although he was already exempt next season thanks to his win at the Farmers Insurance Open, List can play his way into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
Scott Stallings jumped 32 positions in the FedExCup Fall from 130th to 98th. Another who is exempt through 2024, but like List, Stallings is playing to try and qualify for the first two Signature Events after The Sentry.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout who started the week at 92, moves up 20 spots to 112. The tall South African who played on the 2022 International Team at the Presidents Cup solidified his position in the top 125.
Erik van Rooyen moved into the 125th spot with a T16 finish at Sanderson Farms and holds the final TOUR card on offer through the FedExCup Fall.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR.