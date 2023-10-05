TGL presented by SoFi to be seen exclusively on ESPN platforms as ESPN acquires TGL U.S. media rights

• ESPN: TGL Week 1: The inaugural TGL match will air on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. This will benefit from a promotional surge the night prior during ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, traditionally one of the most-watched ESPN events every year.

• ESPN: TGL Week 2: TGL’s second-week match will air on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. ET, the night after ESPN’s Monday Night Football NFL Wild Card Game that airs on both ESPN and ABC.

• ABC: TGL Preview Show: On Saturday, Dec. 30, ABC will air a TGL presented by SoFi preview show that will delve into the debut of this new golf league and introduce the six teams of PGA TOUR players, some of whom will demonstrate the advanced technology behind TGL in SoFi Center, the custom-built TGL arena.

• All Matches will air on ESPN or ESPN2 and simulcast on ESPN+.