Plantation Course at Kapalua will still host The Sentry
Many members of the Hawaiian resort’s staff lost homes, property to Maui wildfire
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR announced Thursday that it will return to fire-stricken Maui, Hawaii, in January for the annual playing of The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
A memo went out to players already qualified for The Sentry announcing the return to Kapalua as recovery efforts continue in the wake of a deadly fire that swept through West Maui last month. PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said at the TOUR Championship that he had been in contact with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and The Sentry would return to Kapalua, if allowed, in hopes that the tournament will be a “source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina."
“You know, the PGA TOUR, when moments like this happen, this is when we're at our best,” Monahan added.
The Maui fire damaged or destroyed roughly 2,200 structures, many in the historic town of Lahaina, causing billions of dollars in losses and killing close to 100 people. More than two dozen are still missing. Although structures at the nearby Kapalua resort were relatively unaffected, Kapalua General Manager Alex Nakajima told Golf Digest that nearly a third of his staff lost homes and possessions.
Tourism, a crucial cog in the Maui economy, has taken a massive hit, but Kapalua’s Bay Course re-opened on Wednesday, with the Plantation Course expected to re-open in mid-October.
Jon Rahm is defending champion at The Sentry, which will be the first of eight Signature Events in the 2024 PGA TOUR season.
The following is the memo from PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis that went out to players in the field for The Sentry:
"It’s been six weeks since the Maui Wildfire Disaster severely impacted the island and its people. Given the continued relief and recovery efforts, I wanted to provide an update on The Sentry, which is scheduled to kick off the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season in January.
"Working in cooperation with state, county and community officials, the PGA TOUR is committed to playing The Sentry in 2024 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Hawaii Governor Josh Green has been emphatic in his support of our event and others, recently stating, 'This decision [to allow visitors and events to return to Maui] is meant to bring hope for recovery to the families and businesses on Maui that have been so deeply affected in every way by the disaster. People from Hawaii and around the world can resume travel to this special place and help it begin to recover economically.'
"There is no other organization in sport which rallies around those in need like the PGA TOUR. Given the overwhelming support for playing the tournament, the TOUR and The Sentry are currently working on plans to further raise awareness and assist with fundraising and community service to Maui in a thoughtful and respectful manner.
"You should expect to hear from The Sentry Executive Director Max Novena and his team in the coming days. They anticipate opening the Accommodations Portal to secure hotel reservations very soon and are available to assist you in any capacity leading up to the first Signature Event of the 2024 season.
"Your participation and support of The Sentry will allow the TOUR to help showcase the ongoing recovery efforts in Lahaina and Maui, while inspiring our fans around the world."