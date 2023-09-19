Jordan Spieth and wife Annie welcome daughter, Sophie

Spieth, who turned 30 earlier this summer, is a 13-time PGA TOUR winner who captured five tournament titles, including two majors, in 2015, when he also won the FedExCup and Player of the Year. He won the 2021 Valero Texas Open to break a four-year win drought and won again at the RBC Heritage last year. (He lost in a playoff at the RBC Heritage this year.)