Why Lucas Glover's success has resonated

Two, Glover has been open with his struggles, the right-hander admitting that he had considered putting left-handed as recently as this spring. He remembers the first time he contracted the yips – a three-putt from 2 feet on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2014 Charles Schwab Challenge, and he couldn’t shake the malady until this summer when he made a change to the long putter before the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. “It shows he was kind of at the end of his journey,” said English, a longtime Glover mentee. “For a while, you don’t want to think about it or you don’t want to admit to yourself that you have an issue … because we’re all athletes, we’re so competitive, we don’t want to admit that we have flaws.”