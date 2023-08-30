Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with his three brothers, invest in TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Two-time NBA MVP and seven-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Wednesday that he and his three brothers have invested in TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).
The 28-year-old Milwaukee Bucks power forward made the announcement via social media, noting that he and his three brothers -- Thanasis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo -- will join Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and Venus Williams as owners of the Los Angeles-based franchise. LAGC is the inaugural franchise that will participate in TGL, the new tech-forward, primetime, team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR and will commence its first season in January 2024.
“We want to make golf our own and for everybody,” the Bucks star wrote in his post. “We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport.”
“Few things in life better than getting to work with your friends,” Ohanian said in his own social media post announcing the partnership. “The Antetokounmpo fam is so remarkably aligned with our team's values, and their inspiring story speaks to our mission to show that golf is for everyone.”
LAGC will be the Antetokounmpo’s third investment into a major league sports team, after already securing a stake in Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC.
LAGC marked the first of three teams (along with Boston and Atlanta) to be announced for the inaugural season on TGL. Currently, 12 PGA TOUR stars are committed to playing in TGL: Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Billy Horschel and Rickie Fowler.
How it works: TGL
• Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head match play.
• Tech-forward venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.
• Tech-enabled fan experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour, primetime televised match.
• Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.