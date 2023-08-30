Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with his three brothers, invest in TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club

The 28-year-old Milwaukee Bucks power forward made the announcement via social media, noting that he and his three brothers -- Thanasis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo -- will join Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and Venus Williams as owners of the Los Angeles-based franchise. LAGC is the inaugural franchise that will participate in TGL, the new tech-forward, primetime, team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR and will commence its first season in January 2024.