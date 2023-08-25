Rory McIlroy could return to world No. 1 at TOUR Championship

Last year, McIlroy became the first player to finish a year holding the season-long points title on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour and the top spot in the OWGR. He also became the first person to win three FedExCups; Tiger Woods, who won the FedExCup in 2007 and 2009, is the only other player to win the title multiple times. McIlroy also shot the low 72-hole score at East Lake last year.