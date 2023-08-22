PGA TOUR 'committed' to play The Sentry at Kapalua in Maui

The Sentry is the first leg of the “Opening Drive,” which will kick off the revitalized 2024 PGA TOUR schedule. It is the first of eight Signature Events in 2024. All players will start with zero FedExCup points and look to get off to a strong start in the race for the FedExCup. January marks the first time The Sentry will be played as the Season Opener since 2013.