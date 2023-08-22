PGA TOUR 'committed' to play The Sentry at Kapalua in Maui
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
ATLANTA – The PGA TOUR plans to play The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in January as currently scheduled, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday.
The 2024 PGA TOUR season is set to begin with The Sentry, Jan. 1-7, on Hawaii's island of Maui, which has been impacted in recent weeks by catastrophic wildfires fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm. The wildfires have destroyed homes, overwhelmed hospitals and decimated cultural sites, primarily in the Lahaina region. The wildfires have not damaged the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
“We want to help be a part of the revitalization,” Monahan said during his annual State of the PGA TOUR press conference at East Lake Golf Club, ahead of this week’s TOUR Championship in Atlanta. “There are a lot of considerations.
“We're committed … if we're allowed to, if we're invited, if we're embraced, given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there, 100 percent. But I think at this point right now that's outside of our hands. Our focus is on what we can do [to help].”
TOUR players have already stepped in to assist. Collin Morikawa, whose paternal grandparents were born and raised in Maui, is donating $1,000 for every birdie he makes during the FedExCup Playoffs. He has raised $19,000 through two events for Maui United Way and World Central Kitchen. FedEx is among the corporations and individuals who have pledged to match Morikawa’s total donation.
Additionally, Xander Schauffele announced his foundation, the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation, along with Hawaiian Host Group, would match donation dollars up to a total of $400,000.
Sentry made a $250,000 donation for immediate support efforts, which the PGA TOUR matched.
Hawaii-based TOUR partners Sony, Mitsubishi Electric and Hawaii Tourism Authority have added “significant support,” according to PGA TOUR Communications, and the TOUR continues to leverage its existing relationships with sponsors and broadcast partners to spread awareness. Players also had hibiscus flowers on their bags during the BMW Championship to show support.
Commissioner Monahan added that TOUR officials have been in “constant contact” with community leaders, including Hawaii Governor Josh Green. The Sentry tournament team, led by tournament director Max Novena, has worked with the community daily to aid recovery efforts.
There are currently no plans to move the tournament to another destination and there is “no indication that we won't be back there,” Monahan said.
“We hope to be a source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina by the time that we get to Maui in January,” the Commissioner said.
The Sentry is the first leg of the “Opening Drive,” which will kick off the revitalized 2024 PGA TOUR schedule. It is the first of eight Signature Events in 2024. All players will start with zero FedExCup points and look to get off to a strong start in the race for the FedExCup. January marks the first time The Sentry will be played as the Season Opener since 2013.