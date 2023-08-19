FedExCup update: Justin Rose finds Playoffs form in a whirlwind postseason

Saturday at Olympia Fields was headlined by Scottie Scheffler (No. 2, projected to No. 1) who carded a 6-under 64 to climb all the way up to first place headed into the final round ... Rory McIlroy (No. 3, projected to No. 3) finished with a 67 on Saturday and remains three back of the leaders. "Felt like I could have been a couple closer to the lead. But overall happy with how I played today compared to yesterday," he said afterwards ... The only eagle of the day was carded at the first hole by Viktor Hovland (No. 7, projected to No, 9) who finished with a birdie on 18 to shoot a 5-under 65, despite struggling to spin his irons. "The ball is just going really, really far for me, so whenever there's wind, I can almost just take the same club and just hit it normal and it just goes straight through the wind. It almost made it less complicated in a sense with the wind," he said after his round ... Second-round leader Max Homa faltered a bit, finishing with a 1-over 71 despite carding birdies on Nos. 15 and 17. He currently remains in solo fourth, two back of the lead.