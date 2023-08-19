Scenarios for TOUR Championship: Jordan Spieth projected No. 31 into Sunday at BMW

Fitzpatrick has answered the bell to this point, carding rounds of 66-67-66 at Olympia Fields to assume the co-lead into Sunday alongside Scottie Scheffler. Fitzpatrick is projected No. 5 in the FedExCup standings into the final round, but will need to hold onto that lead to maintain a final spot anywhere close to the top five. A bogey would drop him to projected 10th; two bogeys would project him 16th, with the points continuing to fall off from there.