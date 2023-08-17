First round of BMW Championship delayed due to weather

The BMW Championship is the second stop during the FedExCup Playoffs. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion and looking for his third BMW title in the last three years. Jon Rahm leads the standings with Scottie Scheffler closing in. Rory McIlroy holds the No. 3 spot and will look for a fourth FedExCup trophy. The top 30 after this week will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.