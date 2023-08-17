First round of BMW Championship delayed due to weather
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Update Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m. ET: After a two-hour delay to the start of the BMW Championship play is underway at Olympia Fields with preferred lies in effect for the first round.
Update Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. ET: Tee times are pushed a further hour due to inclement weather in the area. The first tee time is scheduled for 11:26 a.m. ET.
The start of the first round of the BMW Championship is delayed one hour due to forecasted inclement weather. The first tee time is scheduled for 10:26 a.m. ET.
A cold front hit early Thursday morning at Olympia Fields located just south of downtown Chicago. The front brought a narrow line of rain showers and thunderstorms causing the delay.
This line of weather is expected to move through between 8 a.m.-noon, leaving breezy conditions for the rest of the day, with gusts around 25 mph possible. For the remainder of the week, a large and strong area of high pressure will build over the middle of the country. This will limit precipitation chances over the Chicago area and allow temperatures to approach 90 degrees by Sunday.
The BMW Championship is the second stop during the FedExCup Playoffs. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion and looking for his third BMW title in the last three years. Jon Rahm leads the standings with Scottie Scheffler closing in. Rory McIlroy holds the No. 3 spot and will look for a fourth FedExCup trophy. The top 30 after this week will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.