Injured Tom Kim, FedExCup leader Jon Rahm among runners-up at The Open

The drama appeared highest after Harman made bogey at the par-5 fifth, the day’s easiest hole, taking an unplayable lie off the tee and failing to convert a 12-foot par try. With his second bogey of the day (he also made bogey at No. 2), he fell back to 10 under. Meanwhile, Rahm – playing in the day’s penultimate pairing – had taken advantage of perhaps the break of the tournament, finding a strip of wispy rough between two gorse bushes at the fifth that led to a routine birdie. It moved Rahm to 7 under, three off the lead.