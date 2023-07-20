Rory McIlroy salvages even-par 71 in first round of The Open

Going for the par 5 in two, McIlroy hit his second shot into a pot bunker short and left of the green. When he got there, he found his ball had rolled up against the face. After a long deliberation – playing partner Jon Rahm was facing the same situation in a different bunker – McIlroy tried to go out sideways but didn’t clear the bunker wall, the ball bouncing back into the sand and settling in one of his footprints.