Nicolai Hojgaard to join twin brother Rasmus at The Open

With a T6 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nicolai Hojgaard secured one of three available spots at next week’s Open Championship via the Open Qualifying Series, the final avenue for a place in the field at the season’s final major championship. It will mark his third start at The Open, and his first time playing The Open alongside his twin brother Rasmus – who had previously secured an Open spot as a top-30 finisher in last year’s Race to Dubai.