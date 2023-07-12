Gordon Sargent selected for World Amateur Team Championship, nears PGA TOUR card

The rising Vanderbilt junior has been named to the upcoming USA Team for the World Amateur Team Championship, to be contested at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Oct. 18-21, the USGA announced Wednesday. By playing at the World Amateur Team Championship, Sargent will receive 1 point on PGA TOUR Accelerated, in addition to the 2 points he’ll receive for competing at the Walker Cup in September (he was named to the USA Team in June).