Monday qualifier Peter Kuest comes inches shy of Special Temporary Membership

The BYU product needed a two-way T4 in Detroit to cross the threshold for Special Temporary Membership, which required a birdie on the par-4 18th hole Sunday. After blasting his tee shot 333 yards down the middle, he had a short wedge from 133 yards that landed just past the hole, spun back and narrowly missed the hole on the left edge. He couldn’t convert the 18-foot birdie try, meaning there is some more work to be done at the John Deere.