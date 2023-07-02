Rickie Fowler aims to break drought and capture victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The version of Fowler that fell outside the top 150 of the world last summer and had to grind just to make the FedExCup playoffs is gone. There’s no more tinkering with the swing or swapping coaches. He’s not searching for good golf anymore. He’s found that. He’s searching for the best golf. He feels he’s doing that too, admitting earlier this week he’s playing some of the best, if not the best, golf of his career. He just hasn’t been the one standing with the trophy at the end.