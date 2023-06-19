Round 4 Review: U.S. Open

Tommy Fleetwood (5 under): A 7-footer away from matching the major championship single-round record of 62, the Englishman settled for becoming the first person to shoot 63 twice in U.S. Open history. He shot 63 during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open. He made four birdies and two eagles, including the first all week at the par-5 14th. “Days like today where you can put in the memory bank and know that you can get rounds going and your game can stand up on a major golf course and shoot low scores is really nice to have,” he said.