Rory McIlroy endures another close call at U.S. Open

Despite consternation about low scores at the start of this U.S. Open, the final round stayed true to the tournament’s trademark toughness. Pars were not penalizing, especially for players in the final groups. McIlroy started the day just one stroke behind the co-leaders, Clark and Rickie Fowler, and made just one bogey. That usually leads to success, but McIlroy also made just one birdie. The back nine was a showdown between McIlroy, perhaps the greatest player of the generation, and Clark, who was ranked outside the world’s top 100 just three months ago and earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. But Clark did not falter and McIlroy could not pass him.