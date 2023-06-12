Tee times announced for 2023 U.S. Open, Groups for Rounds 1 & 2

The early supergroup looks to be the trio of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, which begins the U.S. Open at 8:13 a.m. local time Thursday off No. 1 tee. The world No. 1 Scheffler joins a pair of Cal-Berkeley alums and local heroes in Morikawa, a two-time major winner, and Homa, who has ascended to world No. 7 but is still chasing his first top-10 in a major. There’d be no place like home for the LA kid to break that drought, at the site of his 2013 Pac-12 individual title – that included a 61 – no less. Scheffler has won twice on TOUR this season, including THE PLAYERS Championship, and eyes a second major to complement his Masters green jacket from 2022. Morikawa already holds a major title in California, the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, in addition to the 2021 Open Championship.