Tee times announced for 2023 U.S. Open, Groups for Rounds 1 & 2
6 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 123rd U.S. Open, which begins Thursday at The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course).
The early supergroup looks to be the trio of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, which begins the U.S. Open at 8:13 a.m. local time Thursday off No. 1 tee. The world No. 1 Scheffler joins a pair of Cal-Berkeley alums and local heroes in Morikawa, a two-time major winner, and Homa, who has ascended to world No. 7 but is still chasing his first top-10 in a major. There’d be no place like home for the LA kid to break that drought, at the site of his 2013 Pac-12 individual title – that included a 61 – no less. Scheffler has won twice on TOUR this season, including THE PLAYERS Championship, and eyes a second major to complement his Masters green jacket from 2022. Morikawa already holds a major title in California, the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, in addition to the 2021 Open Championship.
This marks the first U.S. Open to be played at LACC, an exclusive private club sitting on property with expected value “in the billions,” real estate agents told PGATOUR.COM. This marks the first U.S. Open in Los Angeles since 1948, won by Ben Hogan at Riviera, and the field can be expected to face “uneven lies, scratchy-looking bunkers and greens that feed out at the perimeter into totally unpredictable surrounds,” wrote Bradley S. Klein.
The U.S. Open is known as the most democratic of majors, with 60-plus players earning spots via 36-hole Final Qualifying on “Golf’s Longest Day,” contested across the last month. The season’s first two majors have gone to Jon Rahm (Masters) and Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship). This week, stars and Cinderellas alike will vie for the season’s third major title.
Other notable groups include …
Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood (10:40 a.m., No. 1): After falling to Nick Taylor in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open, Fleetwood meets with a pair of major champions in Thomas and Lowry. All are chasing their first U.S. Open crown.
Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm (11:24 a.m., No. 10): A pair of world top-six players still chasing their first major in Schauffele and Hovland, alongside world No. 2 Rahm, who won this year’s Masters along with the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick (4:32 p.m., No. 1): The reigning Open Championship winner, Smith, meets reigning U.S. Amateur winner Bennett and defending U.S. Open winner Fitzpatrick. Bennett turned pro just two weeks ago after concluding his college career at Texas A&M; he finished T16 at this year's Masters and T20 at last week's RBC Canadian Open.
Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay (4:43 p.m., No. 10): Two of the highly regarded best players yet to win a major in Finau and Cantlay, playing alongside three-time major winner Spieth, whose titles include the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.
Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy (4:54 p.m., No. 1): The two-time U.S. Open winner Koepka, who also won last month’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill, will tango with 2021 Masters winner Matsuyama and world No. 3 McIlroy.
Read below for all Thursday/Friday tee times ET at this week’s U.S. Open, with no shortage of intrigue on the docket.
9:45 a.m./3:15 p.m.* - Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon
9:45 a.m.*/3:15 p.m. - Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda
9:56 a.m./3:26 p.m.* - Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)
9:56 a.m.*/3:26 p.m. - Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)
10:07 a.m./3:37 p.m.* - Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
10:07 a.m.*/3:37 p.m. - Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert
10:18 a.m./3:48 p.m.* - Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan
10:18 a.m.*/3:48 p.m. - Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
10:29 a.m./3:59 p.m.* - Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon
10:29 a.m.*/3:59 p.m - Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)
10:40 a.m./4:10 p.m.* - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
10:40 a.m.*/4:10 p.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton
10:51 a.m./4:21 p.m.* - Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston
10:51 a.m.*/4:21 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka
11:02 a.m./4:32 p.m* - Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners
11:02 a.m.*/4:32 p.m - Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:13 a.m./4:43 p.m* - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
11:13 a.m.*/4:43 p.m - Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim
11:24 a.m./4:54* p.m - Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
11:24 a.m.*/4:54 p.m - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
11:35 a.m./5:05 p.m.* - Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
11:35 a.m.*/5:05 p.m. - Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
11:46 a.m./5:16 p.m.* - Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul
11:46 a.m.*/5:16 p.m. - David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon
11:57 a.m./5:27 p.m.* - Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
11:57 a.m.*/5:27 p.m. - Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)
3:15 p.m./9:45 a.m.* - Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman
3:15 p.m.*/9:45 a.m. - Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II
3:26 p.m./9:56 a.m.* - Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)
3:26 p.m.*/9:56 a.m. - Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens
3:37 p.m./10:07 a.m.* - Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk
3:37 p.m.*/10:07 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque
3:48 p.m./10:18 a.m.* - Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey
3:48 p.m.*/10:18 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer
3:59 p.m./10:29 a.m.* -. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann
3:59 p.m.*/10:29 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley
4:10 p.m./10:40 a.m.* - Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
4:10 p.m.*/10:40 a.m. - Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
4:21 p.m./10:51 a.m.* - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
4:21 p.m.*/10:51 a.m. - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
4:32 p.m./11:02 a.m.* - Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick
4:32 p.m.*/11:02 a.m. - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
4:43 p.m./11:13 a.m.* - Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
4:43 p.m.*/11:13 a.m. - Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
4:54 p.m./11:24 a.m.* - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
4:54 p.m.*/11:24 a.m. - Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh
5:05 p.m./11:35 a.m* - Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery
5:05 p.m.*/11:35 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)
5:16 p.m./11:46 a.m. - Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)
5:16 p.m.*/11:46 a.m. - Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III
5:27 p.m./11:57 a.m.* - Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey
5:27 p.m.*/11:57 a.m. - Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake
* 10th tee start. (a) Amateur