PGA TOUR winner Bob Menne dies at 81

When Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade made their way from New England to the PGA TOUR winners’ circle, they were following the trail blazed by Bob Menne. Born in Gardner, Massachusetts, Menne was a regular winner in New England state championships for more than 20 years. He won state Opens in Maine (1975), Massachusetts (1981) and Rhode Island (1991), plus two New England PGA Championships (1969 and ’88). But it was his victory in the 1974 Kemper Open on the PGA TOUR that will be remembered most when Menne’s life is celebrated. Menne passed away June 2. He was 81.