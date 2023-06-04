PGA TOUR winner Bob Menne dies at 81
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
When Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade made their way from New England to the PGA TOUR winners’ circle, they were following the trail blazed by Bob Menne. Born in Gardner, Massachusetts, Menne was a regular winner in New England state championships for more than 20 years. He won state Opens in Maine (1975), Massachusetts (1981) and Rhode Island (1991), plus two New England PGA Championships (1969 and ’88). But it was his victory in the 1974 Kemper Open on the PGA TOUR that will be remembered most when Menne’s life is celebrated. Menne passed away June 2. He was 81.
Menne played regularly on the PGA TOUR from 1969 through 1977. In 1972, he posted five top-25 finishes, but it was his victory in 1974 that powered his best season, when he won $60,070 and finished 38th on the money list. Menne defeated Jerry Heard in a playoff at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. He also beat a stellar field that included 16 future members of the World Golf Hall of Fame, including Jack Nicklaus. Tied with Lee Trevino for second place through 54 holes, three shots behind Heard, Menne closed with a final-round 67 to force a playoff with Heard, which Menne eventually won, making a birdie on the first extra hole.
After turning 50, Menne was a part-time PGA TOUR Champions player, making 39 career starts.
Menne had struggled with his health for the last three years. He is survived by his only child Cheryl and her 2 children, twins, who had cared for him.