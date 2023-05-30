Marcus Byrd captures APGA at TPC Deere Run for third title in special 2023 season

The 25-year-old from Temple Hill, Maryland (suburban Washington D.C.), expanded his one-stroke lead from Monday’s first round with a five-under 66 to fashion a 67-66-133 for his third victory in just four starts on the 2023 APGA Tour. He held off Chase Johnson of West Palm Beach, Florida, who registered the round of the day with an 8-under 63, playing his last 20 holes in 10 under par. Johnson and Jarred Garcia of Jacksonville tied for second at 7-under 135.